Grand Rapids Attorney Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct Of Client

A Grand Rapids attorney is facing serious charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a client multiple times.

Jesse Powell, 32, of Powell Law, is facing five charges ranging from 3rd degree to 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Powell raped her in his office after episodes of non-consensual touching of her body, including kissing.

Powell faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the worst charge.

This comes after being accused of sexually harassing female co-workers while he was Itasca County’s assistant county attorney.

An advocacy group is asking other potential victims to come forward.