Midwestern Journalist, Comedian, Actor, Charlie Berens Coming to Duluth

Berens will be Performing at the DECC March 24 & 25

DULUTH, Minn. – Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute, Charlie Berens, is making a stop in Duluth.

Berens will be performing at the DECC Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to showtime.

The Wisconsin native has been featured on FOX, CBS, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News, and more.

Charlie began his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, TX.

In 2017, Charlie began the viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute. His fans flock daily to his Facebook page to view his content. He currently has over 550,000 Facebook followers.

He’s touring the country right now to promote his new book, “The Midwest Survival Guide.”

Click here for ticket information.