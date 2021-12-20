Prep Girls Basketball: Proctor, Duluth East Winners at Home, Mountain Iron-Buhl Gets Road Win

It was a good start to the holiday week for the Rails, Greyhounds and Rangers girls basketball teams.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a great early season section 7AA matchup, the undefeated Proctor girls basketball team used a big second half to get the 62-50 over Virginia on Monday night.

The win pushes the Rails to 7-0 on the season as they get a few days off now before facing Chisago Lakes next week.

In other prep girls action, Duluth East won the battle of Duluth as they got the home win over Duluth Marshall 73-54. Ashlynne Guenther led all scorers with 23 points while Rachel Hagen and Macey DeRosier finished with 21 points apiece. Regan Junemann led the Hilltoppers with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Mountain Iron-Buhl got the 66-49 road win over Esko on Monday night for their sixth straight win. Jordan Zubich led all scorers with 27 points.