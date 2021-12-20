Superior Meats Staying Busy This Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Meats has been busy with people looking for last-minute meals for the holidays.

With a variety of items including summer sausage, logs, beef sticks, and gift boxes the shop is trying to keep up with demand even with a short staff.

The staff advises people to get your prime rib early because they ran out a few days before Christmas last year.

“We get a lot of repeat customers during the holidays, especially ones with their prime ribs. They make sure to come to us for it,” Superior Meats Meat Department Manager, James Khane says.

Superior Meats is located on the 6300 block of Tower Avenue.