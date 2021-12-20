UMD Signs Football Head Coach Curt Wiese to Contract Extension

Wiese, who just wrapped up his 14th season with the program and ninth as head coach, will now lead the Bulldogs through the 2024-25 season.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past season, UMD football head coach Curt Wiese guided the Bulldogs back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Now, UMD has decided to stick with their guy.

UMD athletics announced on Monday that they have signed Wiese to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the Bulldogs through the 2024-25 season. Wiese just wrapped up his 14th season with the program and ninth as head coach.

“Just becoming the head coach of this program nine years ago and not probably ever foreseeing myself in this seat 14 years ago when I came here as an assistant coach and not really knowing the future and I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am and we’re looking forward to working hard to make this the best program that we can,” Wiese said.

Since taking over the head coaching reigns, Wiese has an 80-18 overall record, which is the best winning percentage in program history. He’s guided the Bulldogs to five playoff appearances, three NSIC championships and two 11-0 regular season finishes, plus he was part of both national championship teams.

“I think there’s a reason that not only myself but our staff has stayed in Duluth is we know we have an opportunity to compete at a high level, to work with tremendous student athletes and we’re very well supported. Our goal at UMD and within our football program is always been to get back to the national championship. When we get back in January the opportunity is back in place and we have a lot of work to do in order to get there,” Wiese added.

Wiese said they’re in the middle of recruiting and looking forward to national signing day in February.