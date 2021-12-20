Wisconsin Health Officials Concerned For COVID Surge Caused By Holidays, Omicron

96% of ICU beds and 98% of immediate care beds are full statewide.

WISCONSIN – State health officials in Wisconsin echo the desperate pleas of those regionally and across the country, declaring a public health advisory as they anticipate a surge in disease activity due to the Omicron variant.

There were more than 13 hundred new COVID cases reported in the state yesterday, with 19 Omicron cases detected so far.

Experts expect that number to go up in the coming weeks.

Healthcare systems remain statewide overwhelmed, not able to provide some patients the care they need. 96% of ICU beds and 98% of immediate care beds are full statewide.

So health officials beg people to get vaccinated, get tested before family gatherings, and mask up to make sure everyone’s holidays are happy — and safe.

“Although the recommendations are really the same, we’re really the same, we’re urging people to hear them differently,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health Services.

“We’re in a very dangerous place and we need people to continue in every way that they can to save the lives that we’re in grave danger of not being able to save,” he said.

There are about two thousand vaccinators across the State of Wisconsin and a number of vaccination sites.

You can find the one nearest to you online at vaccines.gov.