World of Wheels hosts Skate with Santa

DULUTH, Minn. – Skate with Santa, a fun event for families, was hosted Monday at the World of Wheels skate center in Superior.

Kids tied up their skates and rode around the rink with a special guest, Santa Clause, in the spirit of the holiday season.

Those who joined received candy canes, and Santa tells us they were made with a bit of Christmas magic.

“HO HO HO, MERRY CHRISTMAS! I’ve been roller skating for hundreds of years and I love roller skating to see the little kids. To see the sparkle in their eyes when they see Santa, It’s just great to my heart.” Santa said.

World of Wheels will be open on Christmas Day.