Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland Holds Holiday Gift Party

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of teens with the Boys and Girls clubs of the Northland got to pick out a gift under the tree Tuesday thanks to FOX 21’s Gifts for Teens drive.

Area businesses and organizations donated to the drive so each child could get a gift between $20 and $40.

Organizers said it means the world to the teens who might not otherwise get a really nice gift this Christmas.

“It’s just amazing to see how excited they get about it. It’s by far the best day of the year, I think, just the excitement on their faces really tells it all,” said Emily Burnside, with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland is all about empowering and inspiring all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens.