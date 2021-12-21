DECC Covid Site Ready for Increased Testing Ahead of Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Christmas weekend approaches, health experts are encouraging everybody to get tested beforehand at places like the DECC.

More people have been testing at that site this week.

The even bigger push from local health officials is to get vaccinated, especially for vulnerable adults because they say the omicron variant is a growing problem.

With hospital staff in short supply, the worry is high to care for people in the ICU.

“I think it’s a good idea right now to test regularly. After you get out of gathering three to five days later it’s a good idea to test,” St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Physician, Dr. Andrew Thompson says.

for holiday testing hours at the DECC click here.