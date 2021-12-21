Duluth City Councilors Prioritize Public Safety, Affordable Housing in 2022 Budget

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday night, Duluth city councilors made significant investments in their budget for public safety and housing.

After hearing a need to recruit and retain police officers, councilors will increase their wages by 10 percent for all DPD staff in the 2022 budget.

They have also increased the training budget of the DPD and the fire department to $100,000 each.

The Duluth Fire Department previously had a training budget of $7,500 per year.

“We’re expecting more and more of our first responders these days. They are going on a record number of calls in both departments and they should have the ability to be trained in ways we would expect them to respond. So I’m really proud about that,” Duluth City Council Vice President, Arik Forsman says.

The city council also secured a housing trust fund geared toward smaller property owners to allow them to build on existing investments already in progress.