Duluth Fire Department Ringing Bells for Salvation Army

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army has enlisted the help of the Duluth Fire Department to make a final push for donations this holiday season.

Current and former members of the department were at several locations in the Miller Hill Mall on Tuesday ringing bells for a good cause.

With the department assisting the non-profit for over 30 years, they all have a sense of the community and enjoy giving back during the holiday season.

“It just gives you a really good feeling. It’s pretty much in firefighters DNA to help the community and give back to the community as much as possible because of how much they give also,” Former Duluth Fire Department Captain, Ed Schumacher says.

The department will continue their bell-ringing on Wednesday at the mall as well.