Fairlawn Mansion Hosts Twinkling Evenings

DULUTH, Minn. –Fairlawn Mansion in Superior hosts Twinkling Evenings. Each room in the mansion is decorated with trees and other Christmas décor. Guests are welcome to treats and are challenged to find all the hidden snow globes throughout the mansion. Though the tour is self-guided, hosts are there to share the history and customs once held at Fairlawn.

“Christmas was very special to not only the Pattison family, which was their home for over twenty years, but it was also a special time for the children’s home which was occupied for forty two years by over fifty kids. So, there were a lot of holiday celebrations that went on in the home, so it’s great to welcome the public during this time,” Fairlawn Mansion Executive Director, Megan Meyer says.

Twinkling Evenings at Fairlawn will continue to take place every Tuesday night through December.