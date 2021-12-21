Gov. Walz Tests Positive for COVID-19
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and son.
A statement released from his office this morning reads:
“Yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative yesterday morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests.”
“Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms and Gwen and I have no symptoms. My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness.”
“My family and I are isolating, and I will continue to work from home until I feel better and test negative for the virus. In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19.”