Hartley Nature Center Hosts Winter Solstice Luminary Hike

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the Winter Solstice Tuesday with Hartley Nature Center.

A half-mile loop was lit up for a luminary hike, along with hot chocolate, a photo booth and a fire pit – all to celebrate winter’s the shortest day of the year.

“Especially at night when we’re in the darkest days is a good reminder to folks that you can come out and enjoy our parks even with a headlamp or even by candlelight and embrace the cold because we are hearty Duluthians and we have all winter to enjoy,” said Megan Lidd, with the Duluth Parks and Recreation Dept.