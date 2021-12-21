Itasca County Health Officials Urge Caution Ahead of Holiday Gatherings

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Interest in new COVID-19 vaccinations is slowing in Itasca County.

Leaders with Itasca County Public Health say roughly 60 percent of eligible residents in the county are vaccinated, a number that hasn’t grown as of late.

Four percent of vaccinated residents in the county have still tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Health Dept. is reporting more young people becoming sick or even hospitalized with the virus.

While the vaccination numbers haven’t been climbing as much as health officials would like to see, booster shot clinics have been filling up quickly.

Ahead of the holidays, they’re sharing a simple message to spread out, and increase ventilation if you’re gathering inside.

“We want people to be responsible about it. If you’re sick or even mildly ill, postpone it or choose not to gather and use some of those virtual options. If you are congregating together, consider testing,” said Kelly Chandler, division manager with Itasca County Public Health.

COVID-19 testing is located at a number of pharmacies in Itasca County.

At-home kits are for sale at Walmart, and Walgreens on a regular basis but they are selling fast once the order is received.

Click here for more information from Itasca County Public Health.