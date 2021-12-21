Jury at Kim Potter Trial in Wright Death Returns Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A jury will resume deliberations in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright.

The jury returns Tuesday after meeting for about a half-day Monday following closing arguments.

Prosecutors accused Kim Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop – but said a mistake was no defense.

Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”

Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.