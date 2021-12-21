Lakeside Elementary Students Provide Holiday Cheer

DULUTH, Minn. –Lester Park Elementary students provided some holiday cheer for residents at Ecumen Lakeshore Senior Living on Tuesday.

K through 5th graders raised nearly $3,000 to buy several trees, decorate them and then pass them out to residents.

In its 19th year, now more than ever these residents need some Christmas cheer after isolation caused by the pandemic.

“We all cheer up when we see kids. So it just cheers all of our spirits and reminds you how great the holiday season is. Any time you’re around kids at any point it’s uplifting but especially during the holidays. They remind us what’s really special,” Ecumen Lakeshore Senior Living Community Life Director, Jena Evans says.

The students also visited Diamond Willow Assisted Living on Superior Street.