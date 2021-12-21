Mask Mandate To Be Lifted For Superior School District Jan. 3

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District is ditching its mask mandate after the holiday break, Supt. Amy Starzecki said in an email Tuesday evening to the Spartan community.

Starting Monday, Jan. 3, students, staff and visitors can choose whether to wear a mask in any of the district’s buildings because Starzecki says COVID cases have been on the decrease among staff and students for the past three weeks.

Starzecki is also lifting the mask mandate because she says “there has been adequate time for students to become fully vaccinated (2 weeks after the 2nd dose). We will continue to monitor COVID rates throughout the school year and make adjustments as needed.”

The only mask requirement that will continue starting Jan. 3 will be for anybody on public transportation, including school buses per federal order.