Blood Donors Needed to Avoid Delays in Patient Care

The American Red Cross Blood Supply at Historically Low Levels, Continuing to Decline

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline.

Officials with the American Red Cross say if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.

The Red Cross is announcing all who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt.

Those who come to give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and then maintain a sufficient blood supply.