Chester Bowl Opens For Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Chester Bowl has officially opened for the season on Wednesday.

The popular ski hill opened this morning with the first people getting on the chair lift at 11 a.m.

Members of Essentia Health were also there and awarded a $25,000 grant to Chester Bowl.

This will allow them to plan for future infrastructure developments.

“So to be able to have their support lets us dream about tomorrow while we are also running programs today. Essentia had previously given us a $20,000 grant in 2019 for similar purposes and an $18,500 grant in 2016 that let us start our snowboard rental program,” Chester Bowl Director, Dave Schaeffer says.

With the quick turnaround after the warm weather, staff at Chester worked around the clock making snow to make sure they were ready to open.

Even though most of their skis and snowboards have already been rented, directors of the hill say it’s a place for families and children to get introduced to the sport.

“It’s a great place for kids to learn and have some independence on the hill. Have a hill that’s small enough that they know where they are but big enough where they feel out in the wilderness,” Schaeffer says.

Chester bowl has also awarded $28,000 in scholarships to families allowing them to participate in their programs regardless of income.