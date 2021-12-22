Christmas Lighting Challenge Winners Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – Some of the best Christmas light displays in the Twin Ports region earned special recognition Wednesday.

Over 2,700 voters helped to determine the winners of the 7th annual Christmas Lighting Display, covering homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Hermantown, Cloquet and other nearby regions.

For some, the event is a chance to continue a holiday tradition. Bill and Nancy Olsen of Hermantown say they get their home decorated in October before they take a trip to Florida. That way, when they get back to their home before as the holiday season begins, all they need to do is flip a switch.

“We’ve always done it,” says Bill. “I’ve lived in Hermantown for 60 years and my dad was always big in it, and just kind of evolved into that and that’s what we do.”

“You just feel like that it brings people joy to drive by and just smile and warms you heart,” says Nancy.

For others, it’s their way to make sure a certain someone knows where they live Friday night.

“There’s a plastic Christmas tree,” says 5-year-old Kyler Sutherland, whose Superior home was one of the winners. “That’s what’s Christmas does. You put up the lights for Santa.”

Each of the winners got a gift basket and a plaque. Those who were repeat winners will be part of the Masters division next year.

Find a list and map of all participants here.

LIST OF 2021 CHRISTMAS LIGHTING DISPLAY WINNERS:

Duluth:

Home Winner – Patrick Stojevich – 202 East McGonagle St. (Moves to Masters Category next year)

Business Winner – Solutions Insurance Agency

Superior:

Home Winner – Kyler Sutherland – 1829 E 7th St. (Moves to Masters Category next year)

Business Winner -Humane Society of Douglas County

Ambassadors Choice – Jeffrey Eliason – 2319 Susquehanna

Cloquet:

Home Winner – Steve Torgeson – 5164 Canosia Rd (Moves to Masters Category next year)

Business Winner – Hanft Fride Law Office

Hermantown:

Home Winner – Bill Olsen – 3931 Haines Rd

Masters:

Home Winner – Luke Gages – 7249 Industrial Rd. Saginaw

Business Winner – Reliable Insurance Agency

Favorite Christmas City: Duluth