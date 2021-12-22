Duluth Receives Highest Municipal Equality Index Score in its History

DULUTH, Minn. – In an annual survey conducted by the Human Rights Campaign to evaluate how inclusive 506 of the largest cities in America are, the City of Duluth has recorded its highest score since it became part of the survey in 2015.

Each city receives a rating based on how inclusive its laws, policies, and services are to the LGBTQ+ community.

Duluth’s score of 92 out of 100 is an improvement of two points from last year.

“The work that we do to continue to grow and close those gaps which are so important to our communities, to employment, and making sure that everyone belongs,” said Carl Crawford, Human Rights Officer for the City of Duluth. “Duluth is a magical city, but it needs to be magical for everyone, and we’re trying our best to make it inclusive. This isn’t an opportunity just to check the box and leave it there. We all have to be involved. We all have an opportunity, neighbor to neighbor, friend to friend, to really make this an inclusive city.”

The Duluth Human Rights Commission’s goal moving forward is to continue to have conversations to become aware of issues we continue to face as a community and allow everybody to be their complete self each and every day.