Duluth Salvation Army Hands Out Toys, Meals To Hundreds Of Families

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Salvation Army is the place to be this week for a lot of Christmas excitement.

They’re distributing hundreds of toys and meal kits to families who need a little boost this holiday season.

Each child who registered gets to go shopping at the Salvation Army to pick out three toys.

Organizers say all the hard work that goes into making this event happen is worth it when they see the smiles on everybody’s faces.

“People are so grateful. You get to see those people face to face. And all of that tired fatigue – whatever we have to go through – those stories, those smiles, those interactions, that’s why we do it,” said Cyndi Frick, with the Duluth Salvation Army.

650 families signed up for Christmas meals and 550 signed up for meals and toys.