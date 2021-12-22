Former Gannucci’s Owner Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Children

DULUTH, Minn. – The longtime owner of Gannucci’s Italian Market in West Duluth is charged with sexually assaulting two children.

William Kalligher, 61, is facing seven felonies, including one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

This comes after numerous allegations came to light this summer.

Court documents say a 25-year-old man told police that Kalligher forced oral sex on him when he was 9 or 10 years old, which was between 2005 and 2006.

The second victim is a 16-year-old girl who said Kalligher sexually assaulted her numerous time between 2018 and 2019 when she was 13 or 14 years old. She said Kalligher was high on marijuana at the time of the incidents, according to the criminal complaint.

Both victims had a family relationship with Kalligher, according to the complaint.

Gannucci’s abruptly closed in August of 2021.

Kalligher’s bail is set at $120,000. His highest charge comes with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.