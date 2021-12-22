Hermantown Native, Wilderness Defenseman Aaron Pionk Commits to Minnesota State University-Mankato Men’s Hockey

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk has announced his committment to playing college hockey at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

The former Hawk is spending this season with the Minnesota Wilderness, where he has transitioned to playing defenseman, and has 18 points through 31 games. During his senior year this past season, Pionk scored 15 goals and had 25 assists, helping the Hawks back to another state tournament appearance.

Former Hawks Wyatt Aamodt and Ryan Sandelin are currently playing with the Mavericks.