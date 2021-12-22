Moose Lake/Willow River’s Natalie Mikrot Makes School History With 2000th Career Point

Mikrot is the first player in school history to accomplish this milestone.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Moose Lake/Willow River basketball star Natalie Mikrot scored her 2000th career point earlier this week.

Mikrot is the first player in school history, boy or girl, to accomplish this milestone. The Minnesota Crookston signee became the school’s all-time leading scorer during her junior season.

In boys action, Two Harbors junior guard Trent Gomez scored his 1000th career point during the Agates 79-32 win over Silver Bay, while Barnum senior guard Joe Peterson joined the 1000 point club as the Bombers got the 72-36 win over Mille Lacs.