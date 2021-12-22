NAPA Auto Parts Gives Away $1,000 Certificates

DULUTH, Minn. -Nine lucky winners were awarded $1,000 gift certificates to be used at auto care centers around the Twin Ports.

NAPA Auto Parts in west Duluth hosted the certificate giveaway today in light of the holiday season. Recipients were nominated by their loved ones, and were selected by shop owners after being determined to be the most deserving of the $1,000. Duluth NAPA owner Brad Williams says it’s truly a joy to giveaway in time for Christmas.

“We have this group of auto care centers, repair shops, collaborate and pool our money, and we spend it on things like this and so its pretty fun to do, we love doing it. We just do it because we can and we love to do it and we know there are deserving people out there that really need a hand and so that’s why we do it,” NAPA Auto in West Duluth owner, Brad Williams says.

This is the first year of the cash giveaway, in years past, the Twin Ports auto centers would refurbish and donate cars instead.