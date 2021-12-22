Santa Visits Steve O’Neil Apartments

DULUTH, Minn. -The Steve O’Neil Apartments had a special visitor today. Santa Claus stopped by to visit with families in celebration of the holiday season. Children in attendance received gifts as well as cookies made from staff. Families were able to take pictures with Santa while enjoying Christmas classics from keyboardist Samuel Black.

“A real festive day for the community to come together in these times where it’s still hard to get together, but we are wisely providing the space social distancing for covid of course and providing a holiday day today,” Chum Services Director, Amy Switzer says.

This event was made possible by various community donations and contributions.