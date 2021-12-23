Bridgeman’s Making Holiday Meals

DULUTH, Minn. — Meanwhile, Bridgeman’s is also providing meals for people this holiday season.

They are offering a feast complete with roast beef, green beans, cheesy hash browns along with ice cream.

They also have a roast turkey dinner planner.

People who ordered them can pick them up on Thursday or Friday.

After making meals for Thanksgiving, staff say they are grateful to help give back to the community.

“It’s just something we are all really on board here with. We feel the community is important. We feel helping people is important. It’s just a good thing to do. A lot of people get these meals and maybe give them to people who are living alone,” Bridgeman’s Restaurant Baker, Carrie Newberg says.

Bridgeman’s also has some festive malts available and they will be selling those through New Year.