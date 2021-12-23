Busiest Travel Day Filling Duluth International Airport with Flyers

DULUTH, Minn.- The day before Christmas Eve is what many call the busiest travel day of the season, and Duluth International Airport has seen a steady stream of people through its doors, and out on its planes.

Exact passenger numbers have not been released yet, but a spokesperson with DLH says flights have been running at and above 90 percent full.

While the rapid growth of COVID and the omicron variant have forced many to change how they celebrate the holidays, DLH has not seen a rise in cancellations yet, however, fewer people have been booking flights far in advance.

After a holiday season dulled by the pandemic last year, the airport has been full of people excited to celebrate with their loved ones again.

“We’ve seen a lot of reunions happening when people are coming in and landing, coming into Duluth and families meeting them just the joy it’s one of my favorite parts of my job is to watch people reunite at our airport and even depart at times,” said Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications and Marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority.

“There’s been a lot of joy, a lot of hugs, a lot of love, and a lot of appreciation so it’s, we always feel very fortunate that we get to be a part of those moments with our travelers,” she said.

A few tips to any last-minute travelers: make sure to get to the airport at least an hour and a half before your flight, and the airport authority asks you not to wrap your gifts if you’re going to carry them through as it makes it difficult for TSA screeners.