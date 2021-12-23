Falcon Hatched At Minnesota Power Spotted In Texas

A special Duluth native – a peregrine falcon — was spotted in Texas recently after being born at a power station in Duluth.

Surge is one of three falcons that hatched at Minnesota Power’s Hibbard Energy Center in Duluth in May of 2014. He has been identified in Texas thanks to a post on a Texas bird enthusiast’s Facebook page and because of the ID number on the bird’s leg.

Over the years, more than 110 falcons have hatched in nest boxes attached to stacks at two northern Minnesota power plants.

“Our sustainability in action strategy takes many forms at Minnesota Power—from our vision of a carbon-free energy future by 2050, to supporting nest boxes for maintaining a healthy peregrine falcon population,” said Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer. “Watching falcons raise their young at our generating facilities via our FalconCam each spring has become a fun tradition for us and for communities across northeastern Minnesota. Knowing that a chick hatched in Duluth made its way to Texas makes you think about the wonder of migration and deepens our connection to the environment.”