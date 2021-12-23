Frost River Wins ‘Lights On!’ Holiday Contest Again

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second year in a row, Frost River has won the Lights On! holiday style contest.

Lights On! is an ongoing event that takes place in the Lincoln Park Craft District as a fun way for businesses to express their holiday spirit through decoration.

Frost River was named the winner based on their use of greenery, window displays, and lights that wrap the entire shop like a Christmas present.

“We aim to do a traditional display that sort of showcases what Frost River is about as well as showcase what we are about as part of the community, as part of the area here, as part of downtown, as part of Lincoln Park. So I think it’s really fun, it’s really enjoyable to do that to brighten up the shop and use these great big windows to our advantage,” Frost River retail merchandiser, Matt Prois says.

Lincoln Park businesses will have another opportunity to compete as the Lights On! for Love competition will take place in February.