Maya Family Restaurant Staying Busy this Holiday Season

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Maya Family Mexican Restaurant in Hermantown has been seeing an uptick in sales this holiday season.

After being shut down last year during the holidays, the restaurant was unsure how business would be this go-around. With Bentleyville and the Miller Hill Mall bringing in groups of people to the area, the restaurant is pleased to see more customers coming in. Staff there say tamales have been in popular demand, a traditional Christmas dish in Mexico.

“We had a lot of people order a lot of tamales, so you know it’s nice to see my mom, my sister, my dad, a lot of people back there making tamales and you know us handing them out over here and seeing everyone’s smiles when they get their big orders of tamales. So its kind of nice sharing a little bit of our tradition that we do back home to the north land again,” Maya employee, Siji Gonzalez says.

Maya Family Mexican Restaurant will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.