‘Miracle 11’ Makes New Donations To 6 Local Organizations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s been eight years since 11 skydivers with Skydive Superior played with death after a mid-air collision of two planes over Superior.

And once again, those skydivers continue to put that highly publicized moment to good use in the community.

Miracle 11is a non-profit that donates money every year to local organizations.

This year included $2,500 to Project Joy Northland and $1,500 to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

Miracle 11 began after the group licensed GoPro video of the collision to television and other outlets.

The money is then distributed back into the community to make lives better.

Proceeds from the crash video come from all over the world and have added up to more than $40,000 for local organizations so far.