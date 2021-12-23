Prep Basketball: Superior Girls, Proctor Boys Win Before the Holidays, Hermantown Boys Fall at Home

The Spartans and Rails both celebrated the holidays a little early with wins on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Emma Raye dropped 20 points as the Superior girls basketball team 55-37 win over Duluth East on Thursday night.

The Spartans improve to 8-1 on the season as they get set to head to Marshfield next week for a holiday tournament. Ashlynne Guenther led the Greyhounds with 15 points as they fall to 3-6 on the season.

In prep boys action, Kolbin Carter finished with 26 points as Proctor got the 63-60 win over Virginia. Meanwhile, North Branch was too much for Hermantown as they got the 83-77 road win over the Hawks.