Santa Visits Mesabi Preschool Academy

DULUTH, Minn. — Santa made a pit stop in Duluth on Thursday to visit children at the Mesabi Preschool Academy.

Chris Kringle greeted the children at the Duluth Candy Company.

He says his elves are going over the naughty and nice list and they have already started loading the sleigh.

Even though this year, like the last is different than most, Saint Nick has been seeing people come together for the holidays.

“The pandemic has hit a lot of people hard this year. But what I see especially at this time of year, people are starting to come together to be nice to each other. Very friendly and that’s what we hope to see throughout the whole world,” Santa Clause says.