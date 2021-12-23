VFW Post 137 Preparing Holiday Feast

DULUTH, Minn. — The VFW post 137 in Lincoln Park is prepping for a big free holiday feast Friday.

The supplies for the meals are all donated by community members.

The VFW will be serving the holiday traditions from mashed potatoes to veggies and turkey with gravy.

With the tradition going strong even after 30 years, organizers say this is the perfect opportunity for them to give back.

“It gives us all a sense that we are doing something. We put it out there. It’s for anyone in the community. College students that didn’t go home. Families that don’t have anywhere to go or don’t have the finances to make a nice dinner. Whatever it is,” Organizer, George Drummond says.

The VFW will be serving meals Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.