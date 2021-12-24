CHUM Christmas Eve Vigil Recognizes Increasing Lives Lost to Homelessness

DULUTH, Minn.- CHUM held their annual Christmas Eve vigil Friday on the steps of Duluth City Hall… marking a grim milestone in the city’s ongoing battle against homelessness.

This vigil remembers persons who have experienced homelessness and have died this year. Homelessness and drug overdose are growing issues in Duluth, and organizers say the housing crisis has not helped. Over the last thirteen years, homelessness has increased by 37 percent. Along with this, the number of deaths due to homelessness was up 55 percent this year.

“The majority of the folks here that would have died this year are from overdoses. The fact of the matter is that we cannot treat persons for addiction from a shelter and there isn’t enough residential therapeutic recovery centers here in Duluth,” CHUM executive director, John Cole says.

CHUM hopes to draw attention to this need and increase residential facilities, so persons who are in need of help can have an avenue to pursue their recovery options.