Duluth Fire Crews Respond to Flames at Historic Vacant Seaway Hotel Building Thursday Night

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth fire crews responded to a structure fire Thursday night in the vacant historic Esmond Building formerly known as the Seaway Hotel.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Fire Department around 11 p.m. Thursday night firefighters responded to a report of flames and found a small fire in a vacant space on the second floor.

The spokesperson said the building is condemned and should normally be unoccupied.

Crews quickly contained the fire and did not find anyone inside. Upon speaking with police, fire officials learned a woman left the building and had been treated and transported to a local hospital.

There are no further details on how she is.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental, the spokesperson said, by a person squatting in the building.

The Esmond Building is slated to be torn down in the near future, according to the spokesperson.

It had been used over the summer for training by the Duluth Fire Department.