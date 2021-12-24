VFW Gives Away Free Meals for Christmas

DULUTH, Minn.- The VFW in Lincoln Park gave away free meals today in spirit of Christmas.

Anybody in, or outside the community was welcome to enjoy a hot meal of all the fix-ins: mashed potatoes, turkey, cranberry sauce and more.

All of the food was donated from the community and from businesses like Kwik Trip, Perkins, and Super One.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s turnout was small. So this year, volunteers were unsure what numbers to expect.

“We work all week preparing it. They shut down the clubhouse and we take over, and we got all week fixing on it, and we put it all together and hopefully we will be ready to go by twelve o’clock. We were pretty close today,” organizer, George Drummond says.

The VFW was prepared to give away roughly three hundred meals today.