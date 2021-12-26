Man Dies when Vehicle Goes through Lake Bemidji in Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say one man died when a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji in northwestern Minnesota.

Rescue personnel who responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. on Friday found that a woman was able to get out of the water on her own and was transported to a local hospital.

A man was pulled out of the vehicle by a Bemidji firefighter wearing a cold water immersion suit. He was eventually transported to a Fargo, North Dakota hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the vehicle was found in 8 to 10 feet of water in an area near Bemidji State University. Deputies estimate that the ice was 4- to 5-feet thick.