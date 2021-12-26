Northern Star: Robert Powell

For this week's segment, we feature a Superior boys hockey player hoping to lead the team back to the state tournament.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One of 21 seniors on the Superior boys hockey team, forward Robert Powell has been playing with his fellow Spartans for over a decade.

“Just actually becoming brothers with everyone else, becoming a family. It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” Powell said.

During that stretch, Powell credits his teammates and this program for helping him become the player that he is now.

“I’ve been able to just grow as a player. I’ve gotten a better hockey sense and played some good competition, that makes everyone better,” Powell said.

“He’s just grown. He’s grown up and he’s doing the right things and he’s an exceptional human as well as he is an athlete. He’s had his moments during his high school career. Robby’s a hitter, he loves to hit, he’s been penalty ridden when he was a sophomore and a junior just because he gets so amped up for games. But he’s really reeled that in and he’s played with composure. What he’s done the past couple of weeks on our team, he’s been a leader, on and off the ice,” head coach Jason Kalin added.

So this season, Powell is helping lead this Spartans team through his actions.

“I just try to do my role on the team, which I would say is being a physical player, I like to hit everyone. If I can just do my role on the team, everyone can learn to do their role and we’ll all be OK,” Powell said.

“He comes every single day, ready to go, ready to play. He brings the same amount of energy to practice that he does to a game. He’s a leader because kids pay attention to what he does and they follow him. When you’ve got a guy like that who basically does everything for the team, there’s no reason not to follow a kid like that,” Kalin added.

Powell has three goals through seven games this season, which is tied for the third most on the team. But Kalin says his contributions are much more than what shows up on the box score.

“He’s gritty. He goes to the hard area, doesn’t question it. He’s in front of my net on the power play, one of my first penalty killing units because he’s going to block shots and he’s going to eat pucks all day long for his teammates,” Kalin said.

As Powell continues to grow as a player and leader, his main goal is leading his team back to state and finally getting that championship.

“I want to see his dreams come true. I’d love to see all of these guys win a state championship together. It’s been a dream for them for a long, long time,” Kalin said.

“It’s what we’ve all wanted for all of our lives. So many of us have come up short and not even just in high school, bantams and pee wees. We just want one and it would be great to get a high school one,” Powell added.