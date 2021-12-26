Superior’s Riley Rehnstrand Commits to St. Scholastica Baseball

The outfielder is in his second season at Bryant and Stratton, a junior college program in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former Superior baseball player Riley Rehnstrand announced he has committed to joining the St. Scholastica baseball team.

The outfielder is in his second season at Bryant and Stratton, a junior college program in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. During his junior season with Superior, Rehnstrand hit .393 with 19 runs batted in and 22 runs scored.