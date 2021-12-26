Trashing the Christmas Tree? Junk Removers Offer Free Pickup

DULUTH, Minn.- While you can’t have Christmas without a decorated tree, there comes a time where they have to come down and head out of our living rooms.

One local junk removal business is once again making it easier to turn your Tannenbaum into trash.

Twin Ports Trailer Trash is doing free Christmas tree pickups for the 3rd year in a row.

Owner Bernard McCarthy says the first year they came up with the idea his crew picked up about 20 trees.

Then last year, they collected their own little tree farm of 200.

The pickups eliminate what might be a hassle for some, of taking their evergreens to WLSSD to be properly recycled.

“It’s a really good way to keep the trees out of the landfill,” McCarthy said. “Trees can be used and made into usable products and we take all of our trees to WLSSD and then they turn them into usable products.

“There’s never been anybody that would go pick them up and so we just figured, do something for the community, help people out and make it a little bit easier and spend some holiday cheer,” he said.

You can sign up to have your tree picked up on Twin Ports Trailer Trash’s website.

Just take all the ornaments off, and leave the tree on the curb — they’ll come by to get it January 4th and 5th.