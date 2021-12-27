December 26th-December 27th Northland Snowfall Totals

The following is the top snowfall reports from the Northland from the post-Christmas Holiday snow storm:

Grand Marais, MN: 17.0″

Winter, WI: 14.0″

Finlayson, MN: 14.0″

Hinckley, MN: 13.4″

Two Harbors, MN: 13.2″

Beroun, MN: 13.0″

Lake Nebagamon, WI: 13.0″

Sanborn, WI: 12.5″

Wascott, WI: 12.0″

Markville, MN: 12.0″

Danbury, WI: 12.0″

Cable, WI: 12.0″

Siren, WI: 12.0″

Webb Lake, WI: 12.0″

Wales, MN: 12.0″

Henriette, MN: 11.9″

Minong, WI: 11.5″

Sandstone, MN: 11.5″

Aitkin, MN: 11.5″

New Post, WI: 11.3″

Duluth, MN: 11.0″

Webster, WI: 11.0″

Little Round Lake, WI: 11.0″

Rice Lake, MN 11.0″

Grand View, WI: 11.0″

Lester Park, MN: 11.0″

Hayward, WI: 10.5″

Esko, MN: 10.5″

Patzau, WI: 10.5″

Proctor, MN: 10.5″

Pine City, MN: 10.3″

Namekagon, WI: 10.0″

Gordon, WI: 10.0″

Clam Lake, WI: 10.0″

Blackberry, MN: 10.0″

French River, MN: 10.0″

Mason, WI: 9.8″

Trego, WI: 9.5″

Coleraine, MN: 9.2″

Solon Springs, WI: 9.0″

Grantsburg, WI: 9.0″

Superior, WI: 9.0″

Twig, MN: 9.0″

Spooner, WI: 9.0″

Kerrick, MN: 9.0″

Wrenshall, MN: 8.6″

Cloquet, MN: 8.5″

Ashland, WI: 8.5″

Barnum, MN: 8.5″

Mahtowa, MN: 8.5″

Nashwauk, MN: 8.5″

Grand Rapids, MN: 8.3″

Herbster, WI: 8.0″

Mercer, WI: 8.0″

Iron Junction, MN: 8.0″

Hovland, MN: 7.8″

Moose Lake, MN: 7.5″

Butternut, WI: 7.2″

Finland, MN: 7.1″

Red Cliff, WI: 7.0″

Hoyt Lakes, MN: 7.0″

Bovey, MN: 7.0″

Gile, WI: 6.5″

Washburn, WI: 6.5″

Castle Danger, MN: 6.5″

Amnicon Falls, WI: 6.4″

Sarona, WI; 6.3″

Cornucopia, WI: 6.0″

Moquah, WI: 6.0′

Maple, WI: 6.0″

Cloverland, WI: 6.0″

Northome, MN: 6.0″

Sturgeon Lake, MN: 5.5″

Carlton, MN: 5.5″

Silica, MN: 5.1″