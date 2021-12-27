December 26th-December 27th Northland Snowfall Totals
The following is the top snowfall reports from the Northland from the post-Christmas Holiday snow storm:
Grand Marais, MN: 17.0″
Winter, WI: 14.0″
Finlayson, MN: 14.0″
Hinckley, MN: 13.4″
Two Harbors, MN: 13.2″
Beroun, MN: 13.0″
Lake Nebagamon, WI: 13.0″
Sanborn, WI: 12.5″
Wascott, WI: 12.0″
Markville, MN: 12.0″
Danbury, WI: 12.0″
Cable, WI: 12.0″
Siren, WI: 12.0″
Webb Lake, WI: 12.0″
Wales, MN: 12.0″
Henriette, MN: 11.9″
Minong, WI: 11.5″
Sandstone, MN: 11.5″
Aitkin, MN: 11.5″
New Post, WI: 11.3″
Duluth, MN: 11.0″
Webster, WI: 11.0″
Little Round Lake, WI: 11.0″
Rice Lake, MN 11.0″
Grand View, WI: 11.0″
Lester Park, MN: 11.0″
Hayward, WI: 10.5″
Esko, MN: 10.5″
Patzau, WI: 10.5″
Proctor, MN: 10.5″
Pine City, MN: 10.3″
Namekagon, WI: 10.0″
Gordon, WI: 10.0″
Clam Lake, WI: 10.0″
Blackberry, MN: 10.0″
French River, MN: 10.0″
Mason, WI: 9.8″
Trego, WI: 9.5″
Coleraine, MN: 9.2″
Solon Springs, WI: 9.0″
Grantsburg, WI: 9.0″
Superior, WI: 9.0″
Twig, MN: 9.0″
Spooner, WI: 9.0″
Kerrick, MN: 9.0″
Wrenshall, MN: 8.6″
Cloquet, MN: 8.5″
Ashland, WI: 8.5″
Barnum, MN: 8.5″
Mahtowa, MN: 8.5″
Nashwauk, MN: 8.5″
Grand Rapids, MN: 8.3″
Herbster, WI: 8.0″
Mercer, WI: 8.0″
Iron Junction, MN: 8.0″
Hovland, MN: 7.8″
Moose Lake, MN: 7.5″
Butternut, WI: 7.2″
Finland, MN: 7.1″
Red Cliff, WI: 7.0″
Hoyt Lakes, MN: 7.0″
Bovey, MN: 7.0″
Gile, WI: 6.5″
Washburn, WI: 6.5″
Castle Danger, MN: 6.5″
Amnicon Falls, WI: 6.4″
Sarona, WI; 6.3″
Cornucopia, WI: 6.0″
Moquah, WI: 6.0′
Maple, WI: 6.0″
Cloverland, WI: 6.0″
Northome, MN: 6.0″
Sturgeon Lake, MN: 5.5″
Carlton, MN: 5.5″
Silica, MN: 5.1″