Duluth Businesses Ready For New Years Eve Sales, Holiday Gift Cards

The busy Christmas weekend is over and now businesses in Duluth are getting ready for New Year’s celebrations — and sales.

Jason Vincent, owner of the Boat Club Restaurant and Bar, said the week ahead into the New Year eve is going to be a busy one, as his New Year’s Eve meal special is almost sold out.

On top of that, gift cards are a big part of the Boat Club’s restaurant’s business model. For Small Business Saturday, they offered a free $50 gift card for the purchase of $100 in gift cards.

“I think, especially for us, a gift card is great because this is a special occasion place. People like to come here and really spend some good money, have a great meal and go all out, and that gift card is just a little bit of help to make that experience even that much more special,” Vincent said.

Meanwhile, Frost River in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is also ready to see customers cashing in those gift cards, but the crew reminds everybody how important it is to spend local.

“Everything from Frost River, everything we make here, we know it’s made right here in this building. So, it’s not just a gift card to whatever you want to buy but it’s also helping people who work here, people who work in Lincoln Park; so it’s helping the community a lot,” said Matt Prois, retail merchandiser for Frost River.

Frost River has a new line of apparel and camping goods out right now.