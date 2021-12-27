GoFundMe Page Set Up for Northland College’s Jake Lamberty After Cancer Diagnosis

The page was created this past weekend and has already surpassed over $11,000 in donations.

ASHLAND, Wis. – A few weeks ago, Northland College men’s hockey forward Jake Lamberty was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And while he steps away from the ice, you can help in his fight.

A family friend has set up a GofFundMe page called “Fund The Fight”. The page was created this past weekend and has already surpassed over $11,000 in donations. All of the funds will go towards the Lamberty family.

In an interview with USCHO.com, Lumberjacks head coach Seamus Gregory says the team has done their best to deal with the tough news and that they take Lamberty’s jersey on the road and hang it behind the bench. Gregory added: “we’re talking about one of the nicest kids and he comes from one of the nicest families”.

Northland College is dedicating the season to the 22-year old from Glendale, Arizona.