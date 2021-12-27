“Hockeyland” Documentary Set for Minnesota Premiere in Duluth, Hibbing

Not only will fans get to see the movie, but Wednesday and Friday's screenings will also include a Q&A reception afterwards with the cast and crew.

DULUTH, Minn. – In about a month’s time, a high school hockey documentary will be making its local premiere.

“Hockeyland” will debut in the Northland with three different screenings. The first two will be in Duluth at the Zeitgeist Zinema on February 2nd and 3rd. The third will be on February 4th at the Hibbing High School auditorium. The documentary had its world premiere last month in New York with a few members of the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert hockey teams in attendance.

“It was emotionally overwhelming for them honestly. Tears were shed and hugs were given. I think they’re mostly just appreciative. They’re appreciative that we spent some time with them and put a light on their story and Minnesota hockey and specifically Northern Minnesota hockey. They’re very excited about that and now, that legacy can live on through this project,” said director Tommy Haines.

“Especially the films that kind of really shed a light on communities and Hermantown specifically and Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East. Definitely want to do in-person screenings there, answer any questions that the folks have. That was a key thing for us. Once we got done with New York, we’re like ‘we need to get this film back up to Northern Minnesota where it belongs,” Haines said.

All three screenings will be at 7 p.m. For more information on tickets, click here.