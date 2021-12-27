Pennsylvania Man Charged In Christmas Eve Murder In Gogebic County

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI. — A Spring Hills, Pennsylvania man is accused of shooting a man to death and wounding another at a cabin in Marenisco Township, Michigan on Christmas Eve.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Millard, 30, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, among other charges.

Authorities say Millard killed Thomas Fletcher, 49, of Marenisco Township and wounded Austin Fletcher, 22, of Irvine, California.

Fletcher was transported to a Duluth hospital for a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

A motive for the crime has not yet been announced, and it’s not known what type of relationship the three had.

Millard is in the Gogebic County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.