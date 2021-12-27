Recent Storm Still Not Enough to Call Duluth’s First Snow Emergency

DULUTH, Minn.-Many may be wondering why the city of Duluth has not yet issued its first snow emergency for this recent dumping of snow.

According to the city’s public information officer Kate Van Daele, snow emergencies are only declared when there aren’t full plow crews, the type of snow is different, or any other reason that main open roads can’t be maintained like normal.

So this storm, she said, wasn’t enough to pull the trigger on the alert because there was no issue plowing roads since crews got out around two this morning.

Despite this, she does ask people to stay alert and drive safe around those plow drivers, working this long on their holiday.

“We do ask citizens if they’re going to go out today I literally saw a couple of cars almost hit our plow driver and grater drivers so please give them the space that they need. They have considerable blind spots they really working hard they’ve been working since really early this morning keeping our main roads open.”

The city urges the public to download the Northland Alert app and follow the city’s website and social media to stay up to do date with snow emergencies.